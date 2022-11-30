Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle.
This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
The Christmas excitement kicks off this Saturday with the Jingle & Mingle Shop & Hop in downtown Kingsport from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
City officials said you can start your day off by “shopping and hopping” from store to store, grabbing a bite to eat and getting ready for the annual Christmas Parade.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will start at the corner of Clinchfield Street and W. Center Street, proceeding down Center to Cherokee Street, then to Sullivan Street through Church Circle and ending at Clay Street.
There will be plenty of decorated vehicles and floats, marching bands and even a visit from Santa Claus. Immediately after the parade, the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 7:45 p.m. will occur at Church Circle.
Candles will be given out and lit and everyone is encouraged to join in the singing of Christmas carols.
For the full list of Christmas events taking place in December, visit www.ChristmasInKingsport.com. You can also sign up for free email and text alerts.
A list of the day's events include:
10 am - 8 pm:
Jingle & Mingle Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, featuring holiday shopping at more than 50 Downtown Kingsport businesses.
11 am - 12:30 pm:
Downtown Kingsport Historical Walking Tour, led by Jeff Fleming.
3 - 5 pm:
Santa’s Workshop in Glen Bruce Park.
Jingle Jams on Broad, sponsored by LampLight Theatre will offer a variety of holiday entertainment in the park’s gazebo.
Pictures with Santa, sponsored by Home Trust Bank, with Photography by Heather Lane, will take place inside the bank.
Letters to Santa, sponsored by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, will be held in the park.
2 - 8 pm:
Very Merry Food Truck Rally sponsored by Eastman Credit Union – 400 block of Broad Street
6 pm:
Kingsport Christmas Parade, sponsored by Visit Kingsport.