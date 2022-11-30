Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle.

This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.

