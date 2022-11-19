KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning.
Montgomery is the award’s 38th honoree.
“We are thrilled to present the Kingsport Chamber’s most distinguished honor to Paul Montgomery,” said Russ Rogers, Kingsport Chamber chair and general manager of Honda Kingsport. “Paul is an extraordinary leader and true gentleman who truly epitomizes servant leadership and community stewardship. He has given an enormous amount of his time, talents and leadership to your Kingsport Chamber and a host of charitable organizations and philanthropic causes during his career and lifetime. His business leadership, wise counsel and unyielding advocacy for educational excellence have made an enormous impact on this community — and state — that will be felt by many generations of students for years to come. We cannot thank Paul Montgomery enough for what he means to the Kingsport Chamber and this community and we are so honored to present this most deserving accolade to him.”
“Paul Montgomery is simply the best … and one of the greatest leaders in Kingsport’s 100-year plus history,” said Miles Burdine, Kingsport Chamber president and CEO. “Paul has been enormously influential with his volunteer leadership with the Kingsport Chamber and has always been a huge supporter and champion of business and education. Paul always provides calm, steady and wise leadership. He has advocated and supported numerous causes, most especially those involving education and the future of our children. I am honored to call him a friend and mentor. We at the Kingsport Chamber remain most grateful for his strong leadership and all he continues to do for this community.”
The Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Award goes to an individual who has made an enormous contribution to the Kingsport Chamber and the community throughout his or her lifetime.
As a recipient of the Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Award, Montgomery will receive complimentary membership to the Kingsport Chamber for his life and will always be recognized with this distinction.
As part of “honoring the past” during its 75-year celebration, the Kingsport Chamber earlier this month named the six signers to its Charter of Incorporation (May 22, 1947) as Lifetime Members posthumously. These gentlemen are Henry G. Dunning, H.J. Shivell, George W. Taylor, Frank E. McGlaughon, E.W. Palmer and R.C. Burton.
Paul Montgomery
A native of Glade Spring, Virginia, Paul Montgomery currently works in stewardship at the Christian Medical & Dental Associations, assisting health care professionals with their legacy giving plans.
He holds a bachelor of arts degree and an MBA degree from King University and has completed post-graduate certification programs at East Tennessee State University, Virginia Tech University, and the University of Tennessee as well as leadership programs in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City.
Montgomery’s career spans more than four decades and includes leadership positions at Eastman, Northeast State Community College, Texas Instruments and Arcata Graphics (Kingsport Press).
Montgomery has donated his leadership and talents to a number of organizations and causes. He has served as president of the Kingsport Chamber Board of Directors, chair of the 2001 Fun Fest, president of the Kingsport Board of Education, president of the Kingsport Rotary Club, assistant governor of the Area 13 Rotary Clubs, president of Kingsport South Optimist Club, president of the Kingsport Branch of the NAACP, and chair of the Northeast Tennessee All-American Cities Committee, among countless others. Montgomery was appointed in 2006 by Gov. Phil Bredesen to the Tennessee Board of Regents, where he served for six years.
He currently serves as an alderman with the city of Kingsport and serves on the Board of Trustees for King University.
Montgomery has received numerous awards and honors throughout his career for his outstanding leadership and contributions to society. These include: Emory & Henry College Service Citation; Balch-Doak Character Counts Award; State of Tennessee Proclamation Leadership Distinguished Leadership Award; Tennessee Business — Top 50 African Americans in Tennessee; AT&T Black History Recognition for September; Tennessee Optimist — Distinguished President; King University Distinguished Alumnus; and East Tennessee State University Honorary Alumni.
Montgomery is active in his church, Central Baptist, where he serves as deacon and has been involved in about every ministry of the church. He and his wife, Cherry, have two adult children (Christin and Curtis) and three grandchildren (Paul, Curtis II and Charlotte).
