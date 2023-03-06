Arbor Day 1

Andrew Johnson Elementary first-graders Olivia Idlette, left, and Jaxon Wilson, right, hold shovels during the 2022 Arbor Day celebration to plant a Japanese cherry tree at the school for Arbor Day.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER —chightower@timesnews.net

The City of Kingsport will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting at Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

The ceremony will take place at the front of the school at noon on March 9. City officials will plant two Forest Pansy Redbuds and issue a proclamation declaring Kingsport’s 37th Arbor Day celebration.

