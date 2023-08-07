KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market is joining markets from across the country this week, Aug. 6-12, in celebrating the 24th annual National Farmers Market Week.
The event is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network building.
This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play, both in local food systems and in communities. For more than 50 years, farmers markets have influenced the way Americans eat, shop and connect to their food, their farmers and one another, according to a news release from the city.
Farmers markets are more than marketplaces, they are places where neighbors learn, grow and work together.
MARKET OFFERS VARIETY
“If you’ve not been to the Kingsport Farmers Market before, this week is the perfect time to pay us a visit,” Market Manager Kristie Leonard said. “We’ve got a wide variety of farmers, vendors and artisans and you might just be surprised by everything we have to offer.”
The Kingsport Farmers Market began in 1977 and currently hosts more than 110 farmers and crafters selling an assortment of products, from fresh produce to local meats, baked goods and handmade crafts.
National Farmers Market Week is a celebration of these vendors and the benefits of having local produce and goods available to the Kingsport community.
To join in the celebration, snap a picture of you and your family at the farmers market and use the hashtag #farmersmarketweek on social media.
The Kingsport Farmers Market, part of the City of Kingsport, manages the weekly markets at the Kingsport Farmers Market facility. The market’s mission is to provide a vibrant, diverse market place for local and regional farmers and artisans to sell their products to the Kingsport community.