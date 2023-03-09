Arbor Day

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Vice Mayor Colette George and Alderman Darrell Duncan stand with students at Andrew Jackson Elementary Thursday to celebrate the city's 37th Arbor Day.

 Matthew Lane

KINGSPORT — The city marked Arbor Day with a tree planting at Andrew Jackson Elementary School Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the front of the school, where city officials planted two Forest Pansy redbuds and Mayor Pat Shull issued a proclamation recognizing Kingsport’s 37th Arbor Day celebration.

