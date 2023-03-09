KINGSPORT — The city marked Arbor Day with a tree planting at Andrew Jackson Elementary School Thursday.
The ceremony took place at the front of the school, where city officials planted two Forest Pansy redbuds and Mayor Pat Shull issued a proclamation recognizing Kingsport’s 37th Arbor Day celebration.
Besides Shull, Vice Mayor Colette George and Alderman Darrell Duncan were on hand.
“Our trees and forests are part of what makes Kingsport such a great place to live,” said Tamra Rossi, the city's landscaping and grounds maintenance manager. “We strive to be a leader in proper management of our trees, and I think it shows every year.”
In honor of the city’s commitment to effective urban forestry management, the National Arbor Day Foundation recognized Kingsport as a Tree City USA for the 37th year in a row.
A community must meet four standards to receive the national designation and the Tree City USA flag. It must have a tree advisory board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an annual Arbor Day celebration. The National Association of State Foresters, USDA Forest Service and the Tennessee Division of Forestry also sponsor the Tree City USA program.
Kingsport’s Streets and Sanitation Department maintains more than 12,000 trees and more than 15 acres of landscaping. The department also removes damaged or deceased trees on public lands, while providing annual upkeep of 21 park facilities and 827 acres of green space.
The department also maintains a Level II Arboretum Certification at Borden Park, sponsored by Domtar and Keep Kingsport Beautiful. The Tennessee Urban Forestry Council and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture coordinate the arboretum certification program, which encourages public education about the importance of the different species of trees. Level II requirements include labeling more than 60 tree species, keeping a map available to the public that shows the locations of tree species, and exemplifying proper tree management practices.
Kingsport’s Arbor Day celebration is a partnership among Domtar, the city, the Kingsport Tree Advisory Board and Keep Kingsport Beautiful.