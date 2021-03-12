KINGSPORT — Kingsport held its annual Arbor Day celebration at John Adams Elementary School Friday afternoon, marking the 35th year in a row the Model City has been recognized as a Tree City USA.
To honor Arbor Day, Kingsport planted a red maple behind the playground at Adams. Six fifth-grade students, who are part of the school’s leadership team, joined city and school officials in the celebration.
Cody Buck, with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Division, presented the city with a special gold leaf pin to attach to the city’s plaque denoting the Tree City USA designation.
“Our trees are part of what makes Kingsport such a great place to live,” said City Landscape Specialist Lewis Bausell. “It’s important to remind our community of that every year.”
To receive a national designation and the Tree City USA flag, a community must have:
— A tree advisory board or department
— A tree care ordinance
— A comprehensive community forestry program
— An annual Arbor Day celebration
Kingsport’s Streets and Sanitation Department maintains more than 12,000 trees and more than 15 acres of landscaping. The department also removes damaged or deceased trees on public lands, while providing annual upkeep of 21 park facilities and 827 acres of green space.
The department maintains a Level II Arboretum Certification at Borden Park, sponsored by Domtar and Keep Kingsport Beautiful. Level II requirements include labeling more than 60 tree species, keeping a map available to the public that shows the locations of the tree species and exemplifying proper tree management practices.
“These programs and partnerships show that Kingsport really values our urban forest,” Bausell said.
Kingsport’s Arbor Day celebration is a partnership of Domtar, the city of Kingsport, the Kingsport Tree Advisory Board and Keep Kingsport Beautiful.