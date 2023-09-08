KINGSPORT – A dozen firefighters placed themselves in front of the fire truck.
They pushed and within seconds the brand-new Kingsport fire truck found itself at home in its bay.
KINGSPORT – A dozen firefighters placed themselves in front of the fire truck.
They pushed and within seconds the brand-new Kingsport fire truck found itself at home in its bay.
The Kingsport Fire Department celebrated acquiring two brand-new fire trucks.
“Hopefully, these trucks will absolutely be an asset to the fire department and to the citizens of Kingsport as we move forward and make a difference,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “We’ve got some things on these trucks we didn’t have on other trucks and, hopefully, it will make a difference.”
The fire department and local citizens celebrated the arrival of Fire Engines 1 and 12 Friday morning at Kingsport Fire Station no. 1 in a Double Engine Push-In Ceremony.
It is a time-honored tradition in the fire service.
“There’s a tradition in the fire service that goes back to when engines were hand drawn,” Barry Brickey, public information officer for the fire department, said.
He said it started when fire engines were horse drawn. Firefighters would bring the fire wagons to the station, unhitch the horses and then push the fire wagon into their new home.
On Friday, dozens of firefighters pushed Engine 1 into its bay. It was followed by local officials and citizens pushing Engine 12 into its bay.
The city bought the engines at more than $655,000 each. Each engine was then outfitted with $110,000 of equipment for each truck. The city ended up spending a total of $1.44 million for the fire fighting apparatus.
Each truck is 32-feet long and weighs 48,000 pounds. They are equipped with medical and firefighting equipment, along with thousands of feet of hose.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull paid homage to what he thinks really matters.
“These engines are very impressive, but I think there’s something more impressive,” he said. “That’s the men and women in this fire department.”
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.