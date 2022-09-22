The Kingsport Carousel is one of the nicest places in America.
Now America knows it.
“Reader’s Digest” recently named the Kingsport Carousel as one of the “Nicest Places in America” and was featured on the “Today Show” on Wednesday.
“Both the Reader Digest article and Today Show comments reflect something that our citizens know well, and that is Kingsport is wonderful place to live,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “I especially appreciate that the article highlighted the important, pivotal role that the many volunteers played in making the Carousel a reality. This was truly the ‘Kingsport Spirit’ in action.”
The carousel was in the top 3, which also included a location in Bronx, New York and the winner, Coulterville, California.
The feature also included a full-length story of the history behind how the carousel came to life in downtown Kingsport.
“We are so honored to have the Kingsport Carousel as part of our community,” said Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator for the city of Kingsport. “We are so excited that everyone else on a national level now knows about our treasure so that we can share it with them too.”
The project began 14 years ago as a dream of the late Gale Joh, who grew up in Binghamton, N.Y. — the “Carousel Capital of the World.” After Joh died in 2010, former Alderwoman Valerie Joh and local volunteer Reggie Martin picked up the mantle and formed the nonprofit organization “Engage Kingsport” to push the project forward.
More than 300 volunteers worked for five years to hand-carve and paint platform and sweep animals for the working 1956 vintage Herschell carousel. The carousel opened to the public in 2015 and since then more than 500,000 men, women and children have taken the $1 ride on the majestic attraction.
“The Carousel represents all the good that is within our community,” said Jeff Fleming, former city manager and relocation manager for Visit KIngsport. “Gale Joh had an idea and a village surrounded him to bring life to a seemingly impossible request.”
Fleming said once the project started going volunteers came out of the “woodwork.”
The result is what is enjoyed by many.
“The Carousel—conceived and built by volunteers—brings smiles and laughter to the young and the young-at-heart, which makes it one of the nicest places in America,” Fleming said.