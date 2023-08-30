KINGSPORT — Cura Jones grew up playing in pool halls at 14 years old, which inspired her to open Shooters Billiards.

Located on Broad Street in Kingsport, the pool hall operates as more than just a place to play pool — there's arcade games, air hockey, skee ball and a growing food menu including hot dogs, wings, pizza, nachos and appetizers.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you