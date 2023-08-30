KINGSPORT — Cura Jones grew up playing in pool halls at 14 years old, which inspired her to open Shooters Billiards.
Located on Broad Street in Kingsport, the pool hall operates as more than just a place to play pool — there's arcade games, air hockey, skee ball and a growing food menu including hot dogs, wings, pizza, nachos and appetizers.
Jones, now 38 years old, is married and a mother of three children. She said she took a break from the sport while she raised her kids, but she wanted to do something more for the youth in the community.
“I noticed that in Kingsport there are only a few places for children under the age of 21 to be able to go in and play,” Jones said. “We just decided that we would open up a whole hall and make it as family-friendly as possible.”
Shooters Billiards opened its doors at the start of the year, and Jones said she has seen a positive community response over the past eight months.
“I haven't really had any negative feedback from anybody,” said Jones. “We have church youth groups that come in here, we have independent study students come in here, homeschool groups. We have a mixture of a lot of people that come in here.”
She said their slogan is “Pool hall for all y’all,” putting an emphasis on making her business a safe space for all ages.
“Teenagers come in here and they feel safe, like parents let their kids come in and hang,” Jones said. “They can just have a good time without being judged if they don't know how to pool.”
Jones said she has already learned a lot as a first-time owner of a local business. She chose Kingsport after hearing the area needed more fun and entertaining places for people to visit.
“It's a learning curve, but we're trying to stick through,” Jones said. “There's a lot of stuff we're learning and trying to stay positive and optimistic and keep pushing forward.”
According to Jones, they have plans to host several Halloween events for adults, teens and families, along with their regular programming.