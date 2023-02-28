KINGSPORT — A $6 million garage for Kingsport Area Transit Services is on track to be finished by September and could be completed sooner.
“It looks like they are going to be finished with it before then,” Chris Campbell, executive director of KATS, said. “That’s with our fingers and toes crossed.”
Construction on the garage started last August, and Campbell said the contractor for the project, Path Construction, has been working on it throughout the winter.
The garage has been in the sights of the city for almost eight years. Once completed, it will be a housing area for washing and cleaning buses, conducting oil checks and other routine maintenance tasks.
The city has put $1 million into the project, while the rest is coming from state and federal dollars.
Right now, the contractors are completing brick work and sheeting, Campbell said. Stucco will be applied to parts of the building soon, he said. In a few weeks, the garage doors will arrive.
“In the next three weeks, you’ll get an idea of what the finished product will look like,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the contractors were proactive and started ordering a lot of the supplies needed for the project early to try to avoid supply chain issues. It’s worked.
The new date for construction to be completed and ready to use could be by the end of May or the start of June.
“We’re moving right along with the project,” he said.
Once the building is completed, it will mimic the aesthetics of the Farmers Market building.
The hope is it also fits in with the aesthetics of Main Street as the city continues to conduct a redesign of the area.