KATS garage

The new KATS garage could open sooner than the projected September completion date.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — A $6 million garage for Kingsport Area Transit Services is on track to be finished by September and could be completed sooner.

“It looks like they are going to be finished with it before then,” Chris Campbell, executive director of KATS, said. “That’s with our fingers and toes crossed.”

