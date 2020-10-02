KINGSPORT — Youth ballers in the Model City will get the chance to hit the court later this year.
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department announced on Friday that its youth basketball program is returning for the 2020 season. The program was approved last week and registrations are now being accepted.
If you wish to participate, you must live within the city limits, attend Kingsport City Schools and/or own property within the city.
WHEN TO REGISTER
— 5-6 boys and girls, 7-8 boys, 7-9 girls: Oct. 2-19
— 9-17 boys, 10-15 girls: Nov. 2-23
WHERE TO REGISTER
Registration will take place at the Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you want to register online, go to www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org. The registration fee is $20, which does not include the cost of the jersey.
“We’ll try and squeeze in some practices before Christmas break and we’ll begin games after Christmas break,” said Jason Wilburn, program administrator.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES
— Masks will be required inside all facilities.
— Temperature checks will be taken upon entry.
— A limited number of spectators will be allowed.
For more information about the program, call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov.