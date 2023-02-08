KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hoped to send a strong message to Nashville on Tuesday night.
The message? They want no part of any attempts to force the city to hold partisan municipal elections.
“I know in Nashville, they don’t like things that come from Washington that change how they operate,” Vice Mayor Colette George said. “I think that’s the same thing here.”
The board voted 7-0 during its regularly scheduled business meeting in opposition to proposed legislation in Nashville that would require any local government — county, city or school boards — to hold partisan elections.
Senate Bill 405 and House Bill 262 would require that all local elections be partisan with candidates declaring if they are Democrat or Republican.
The house bill has currently been assigned to the Local Government Committee, chaired by Kingsport state Rep. John Crawford.
The city’s charter does not require partisan elections to be held and has not since the city was formed.
“It’s worked very well for 100 years, and I don’t think you fix something that isn’t broken,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
Shull first broached the municipal election issue during the city’s work session on Monday, saying he was deeply opposed to such a proposal. He sent out an email Tuesday morning to residents voicing opposition.
Board members expressed that local politics at the municipal level is very different than state and national politics, and they said they do not want to see issues become “political.”
“If they try to bring outside politics in, it changes who we are,” George said.
She also pointed out that if the city had to conduct partisan elections, it would cost taxpayers more money because the city would then have to pay to hold primaries before the general election.
Shull said he also worried about civic engagement and whether some good candidates, regardless of party, would decide not to run.
“The old saying is there’s no Democrat or Republican way to fix a pothole,” Shull said. “And I think changing city elections to partisan would deter a lot of civic-minded, engaged citizens from deciding to run.”
The proposed bills are currently in the State and Local Government Committee in the Senate and the Elections & Campaign Finance Subcommittee in the House.
