KINGSPORT — The chamber where the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen gathers every two weeks for its business meetings and work sessions now has a new name: the Montgomery-Watterson Room.

The BMA voted unanimously Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to name the room in honor of former Mayor Ruth Montgomery and former Vice Mayor Richard Watterson.

