KINGSPORT — The chamber where the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen gathers every two weeks for its business meetings and work sessions now has a new name: the Montgomery-Watterson Room.
The BMA voted unanimously Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to name the room in honor of former Mayor Ruth Montgomery and former Vice Mayor Richard Watterson.
“Thank you to the board for letting us have a robust discussion on this and I think we came to the right place,” said Alderman Paul Montgomery, who led the charge on the naming of the board room for months. “Thank you to the staff for the work they did.”
Montgomery, no relation to the former mayor, asked the BMA almost two months ago to consider naming the board room after the pair.
Former Mayor Montgomery also served as a state representative, state senator and Sullivan County commissioner, and Watterson served as the first Black member of the BMA.
Both Montgomery and Watterson are deceased. The former died in October 2020 at age 92, while the latter died at 94 in January 2021.
Paul Montgomery said he had a special relationship with Watterson, who inspired him to run for elected office.
“He got me started in this,” Montgomery said.
Kingsport did not have an honorary naming policy, so over the last two months, city staff drafted one. The council approved that 7-0 Tuesday before voting to rename the board room.
City Manager Chris McCartt told the BMA that when he was 23 years old and first started working with the city he went to Roanoke, Virginia, with Mayor Montgomery. He said they were looking at streetscaping and, after seeing Roanoke’s Farmer’s Market, she told him, “I wish we had a farmer’s market like this.”
Later, that farmer’s market came to reality.
McCartt said Montgomery and Watterson were loved.
“I know how much they meant to Kingsport city staff,” he said.
Alderman Darrell Duncan shared his memories of Watterson.
“He was well thought of and just a humble, loving, very caring man,” Duncan said.
Alderman Tommy Olterman agreed.
“I knew Richard personally and I can tell you, he was A No. 1.”