KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen talked trees, parks and playgrounds during its regularly scheduled business meeting Monday.
Kingsport Deputy Manager Ryan McReynolds told board members that the Public Works Department had cleared more than 70 trees from city right of ways after a series of storms rolled through the area over the weekend.
“Most of them we had to lay the tree debris down next to the road to continue working,” McReynolds said. “All of that will be cleaned up as our grabber trucks come through.”
He said there were 10 traffic signals that suffered damage and at points throughout the weekend there were dozens of signals out.
McReynolds predicted it would be a heavy month for brush pickup due to the number of downed trees throughout the city.
He said Public Works would also be visiting city parks in the ensuing days to help clear downed trees and brush in the public spaces.
Also, the board spoke about Riverbend Park, which opening was delayed due to a fishing pier and embankment washing out after heavy rains.
Michael Borders, assistant city manager, said the contract was renewed to be completed by the end of the year, but he felt the contractors were ahead of schedule. He said most feel like it will be finished by November.
“Everyone is wanting to get the project completed as soon as possible,” he said.
Once finished, the park will include a walking trail and a fishing pier during the first phase of construction.
Borders said the Fox Den Playground, which will be at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, is also coming along and is currently in the design phase.
Right now, he said the city plans to put it within the park improvement plan and look for the best spot.
“We should be able to get the site nailed down in the next couple of weeks and set a true kickoff meeting for the project,” he said.