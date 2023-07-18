KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen paved the way for school resource officers in every school Tuesday night when it approved a resolution to apply and receive a state grant for funding.
The board voted 7-0 Tuesday during its regularly scheduled business meeting. During its Monday night work session, the board briefly discussed it.
“Every school will have an SRO?” Mayor Pat Shull asked at that time.
“Throughout the fall, we will be able to achieve that,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt replied.
The funding for the SROs comes after the Tennessee General Assembly approved school safety legislation in early May, coming after the school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee immediately signed the funding bill, and the state is now taking applications.
The state is putting in $140 million to fund one SRO at every public school.
The funding allocates up to $75,000 per SRO. The funding must be used for salary, training, benefits and equipment, state records show.
The state also mandates that SROs are required to receive 40 hours of specialized training within the first year of being on the job and will be required to receive 16 hours of training per year after that.
The total grant funding the city will apply for will be $1,050,000, city records show.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said this time last year the city school system had six full-time SROs and three part-time SROs.
Dobyns-Bennett High School was staffed with two SROs, while Sevier and Robinson middle schools, Cora Cox Academy and D.B. Excel all had one SRO each. The part-time officers covered the elementary schools intermittently, Patton said.
Patton said the department is currently in the process of staffing those positions.
“We are in the process of filling newly allocated full-time SRO positions with plans to eventually staff all eight elementary schools and Palmer Early Learning Center with a full-time school resource officer,” he said.