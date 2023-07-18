KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen paved the way for school resource officers in every school Tuesday night when it approved a resolution to apply and receive a state grant for funding.

The board voted 7-0 Tuesday during its regularly scheduled business meeting. During its Monday night work session, the board briefly discussed it.

