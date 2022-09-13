KINGSPORT — The Model City will be going back to the state’s retirement plan.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a series of resolutions Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting that reinstated the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System plan, which the city left almost a decade ago.
“When we left it was done simply out of the fact that the program was no longer affordable, there was no cost control measures in place and the city, at the time, was in some financial distress coming out of a long recession,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The TCRS has since rectified those situations and put in cost controls, officials said. Because of this, the city opted to return to the plan in an attempt to stay competitive in the job market.
“We are working with a new workforce dynamic,” Tyra Copas, the city’s human resources director, said Monday during a briefing.
Kingsport was the first city in Tennessee to join the state plan in the 1940s. It now rejoins it, and the plan will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The resolutions that the city approved included three measures: Enter the TCRS Hybrid Plan with cost controls, implement the bridge benefit for public safety employees, and adopt an agreement for a 401(k) and 457 plan.
City officials said the TCRS Hybrid Plan includes two main components: a defined benefit, or pension plan, and a defined contribution, or 401(k) plan. The maximum city liability for the plan is 9%.
The public safety bridge is a benefit for fire and police positions under TCRS that will cover the financial gap between early retirement, age 55, and age 62.
Only employees hired after July 1, 2012 will be affected by this switch — approximately 400 city employees and 400 classified school employees. Going back to TCRS will have an increased annual cost to the city — approximately $300,000 for the hybrid plan and $60,000 for the public safety bridge.
Moving back to TCRS will place all employees in the same retirement system as other state employees.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said he thinks it will be a good move for city employees based upon the reviews of the plan.
“Tennessee comes out on top year after year on solvency and how well it’s managed,” he said.