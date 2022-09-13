BMA 9-13

Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George, City Manager Chris McCartt and Mayor Pat Shull discuss items Tuesday night during the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — The Model City will be going back to the state’s retirement plan.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a series of resolutions Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting that reinstated the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System plan, which the city left almost a decade ago.

