KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution delaying water and sewer rate hikes.
The increases will not occur until Aug. 1 as the city continues to sort through water and sewer billing issues.
“The thoughts were, 'Let’s align rates with that billing cycle,' ” Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager, said.
The city has battled billing issues for almost two years after a series of water meters started failing due to battery issues. The city has since replaced thousands of water meters and hopes the billing process will be back to normal by Aug. 1.
McReynolds said city staff felt it was better from a customer service standpoint to have increasing water rates hit at the same time the billing is normalized.
The BMA first approved raising water and sewer fees last month as part of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
The board approved a 7.5% water rate increase and a 13.5% sewer rate hike. Those rates would then drop in subsequent years.
City Manager Chris McCartt applauded city employees for suggesting the delay.
“I commend staff for coming up with this,” he said.
Alderman Paul Montgomery concurred.
“I appreciate you putting the customer into consideration and putting them first,” he said.
Shull also showed his appreciation to staff for handling the situation in less than normal circumstances.
“I admire you doing the right thing during something that you didn’t control,” Shull said.