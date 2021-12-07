KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on first reading Tuesday night to move the city election date from May in odd years to August in even years. The reason for the change is to save Kingsport the cost of holding a separate election ($30,000 each) and to increase voter turnout. The measure needs a second vote to go into effect, which will likely happen later this month. Once that is done, Kingsport's city election date will move from May 2023 to August 2024. Vice-Mayor Colette George and Alderman James Phillips voted against the change.
Kingsport BMA votes on first reading to move city election
