KINGSPORT — A property tax increase will mean all city employees will be able to get a pay raise, but it does not extend to the mayor or aldermen.
“BMA members did not receive any pay increase,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
The pay for the mayor is $3,000 a year, while aldermen receive $2,400 annually. Shull said since his first stint on the board in 2005 he has not seen a pay increase for aldermen during that time. The pay has stayed the same.
“Our primary concern is simply serving our fellow citizens,” Shull said. “I personally donate my salary to charity.”
The city approved a budget last Tuesday 7-0 that allows for pay raises across the board to city employees.
There will be a 5% cost-of-living increase to all employees, and they will also be eligible for a step increase. That is potentially a combined pay increase of 7.5% for workers, city officials said.
City officials stressed over the course of the last month that the pay hike was needed as many workers flee for better paying jobs in a competitive work environment. They said it was needed in order to help stop the flow of attrition.
Many of the city’s higher paid employees will be eligible for pay increases as well, a city spokeswoman said.
Those employees will receive the 5% COLA and are also eligible for a step increase.
City records show the highest paid city employees are City Manager Chris McCartt, who earns $170,045 annually, Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds, who earns $137,335 annually, and Chief Financial Officer Lisa Winkle, who makes $105,156 a year.
Police Chief Anthony Phipps makes $102,591 annually, while Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd earns $95,266 yearly.
“It’s fair and equitable that the full employee group is getting the step increase plus the cost-of-living increase,” McReynolds said.
He said the cost of living follows inflation, and the step increase awards performance. That way, no one is singled out.
“No one’s picking and choosing in the budget,” he said.