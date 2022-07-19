BMA

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt, left, speaks Tuesday night, with Mayor Pat Shull sitting next to him. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to delay sewer and water rate increases.

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday unanimously approved two ordinances on second reading that will delay water and sewer rate increases until next Aug. 1 as the city continues to handle water and sewer billing problems.

“This is very much a customer service issue,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.

