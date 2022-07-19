KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday unanimously approved two ordinances on second reading that will delay water and sewer rate increases until next Aug. 1 as the city continues to handle water and sewer billing problems.
“This is very much a customer service issue,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The BMA first approved the two ordinances on July 8 during a called meeting. The board approved both measures 6-0. Aldermen James Phillips was absent.
The city has battled billing issues for almost two years as water meters started failing due to battery problems. The city has since replaced thousands of water meters, and officials hope to have the billing system back to normal by Aug. 1.
Kingsport leaders said city staff felt it was better from a customer service standpoint to have the higher water rates take effect at the same time the billing problems are resolved.
The city first approved raising water and sewer fees last month as part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
The board approved a 7.5% increase on the water bill and a 13.5% increase on sewer. Those rates would then drop in subsequent years.
The BMA also approved 6-0 allowing the Kingsport Board of Education to spend around $825,000 for video camera upgrades throughout the school system. A portion of the money, $100,000, will be spent on upgrades in the Tennessee Room, where the board livestreams its meetings.
The other portion will be used throughout the school system to update aging security camera equipment.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.