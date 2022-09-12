The Kingsport Public Library was built in 1931 and was last renovated in 1993. Five of seven Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they supported using federal money on they library.
KINGSPORT — A majority of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library.
“I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.
That project, five of seven board members said, is the library.
BMA members expressed their opinion in a survey of each one Monday during the board’s work session. By state law, the board is not allowed to vote on matters during a work session.
The board had considered a multitude of projects to spend $5.1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money since February and had whittled those projects down to five.
Those were renovations of the library, building a new fire station No. 2, renovations to the Kingsport Justice Center, improvements to parks throughout the city and updating the Academic Village.
Mayor Pat Shull said he would like to see the new fire station built and Aldermen Paul Montgomery said he thought improvements to the Academic Village were key because it provided the most impact in economic development.
But George, Betsy Cooper, Darrell Duncan, Tommy Olterman and James Phillips all said they felt the library was the one project that benefitted the most people.
Deputy Manager Ryan McReynolds said it was also one project that could begin work almost immediately.
“It’s been in conversations since 2006,” he said.
The library was built in 1931 as a post office and was last renovated in 1993.
The library has a litany of problems from books overflowing off shelves, a children’s room that is small and cramped, an elevator that is old and breaks down and not enough room for programming.
Chris Markley, manager of the library, gave a presentation to the board in April and told it there was a plan to renovate the library at its current location for around $4.7 million.
If the board approves the renovations, then it would complete allocating a total of $10.3 million the city received from federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The other half of those funds were allocated last fall for a variety of capital improvement projects throughout several departments.
Board members wanted the second round of money to be for something more substantial.
“The one with the most impact is the library,” Cooper told board members.
The city will have until 2024 to allocate all the American Rescue Plan Act money and until 2026 to spend it.
City officials said, so far, the city has spent $2.6 million of the first round of $5 million.
“By 2026, we need a zero balance,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.