Kingsport Public Library

The Kingsport Public Library was built in 1931 and was last renovated in 1993. Five of seven Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they supported using federal money on they library.

KINGSPORT — A majority of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library.

“I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.

