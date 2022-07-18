KINGSPORT — Kitty Frazier, the city’s Parks and Recreation manager, asked one question: What if?
During Monday’s work session, members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were asked to consider a possible way for the city to capitalize on one of its biggest assets: What if the Holston riverfront were transformed into a crown jewel and destination point?
“We have something that Bristol and Johnson City don’t have,” said Brad Hoover, a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council. “A river runs through it.”
Frazier made a presentation about the revitalization of Riverwalk Park as well as other areas of the city’s riverfront.
She pointed out that similar riverfront transformations have provided an economic development boost for such cities as Knoxville, Chattanooga and Greenville, South Carolina.
Over the years, the BMA has heard multiple presentations about redeveloping the riverfront. However, this May the Model City has received about $5.1 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
BMA members have said they would like to fund a project that could make a lasting impact on the city and whittled down a list of potential ideas to 10.
The BMA hopes to come up with a decision on how to spend the $5 million in the upcoming months.
Frazier, though, made the case Monday for the money being used to revitalize the riverfront.
According to her presentation, the plans would include landscaping more of the area for better views, providing more river access and potentially creating a small whitewater park for kayakers.
The estimated cost for renovations to Riverwalk Park would be around $4 million, while creating a whitewater park would be around $3 million, Frazier said.
“It can be done in small bites,” Pete Lodal, chairman of the advisory council, said.
Frazier presented photos of what the riverfront area looks like today, then showed conceptual drawings and photos of what it could look like in the future.
She asked, What if families had a better way to get to the river to put their toes in the water, what if fishermen had better access to fish, or what if someone had a seat with a view of the river where they could sit and watch the sunset?
These are questions the board will possibly answer in a matter of months.
