KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses.
But some council members had another question.
Is Kingsport close to announcing a major restaurant or retailer soon?
“I think we have been right on the cusp of some things,” Alderman James Phillips said. “But do you think we are close to announcing some things?”
Rose responded that on Monday morning he received a call from a chain restaurant, saying it wanted to open restaurants in all three cities within the Tri-Cities but wanted to open in Kingsport first.
He said he put them in touch with some land developers.
“It’s exciting,” Rose said. “It’s ongoing.”
Rose said right now there are ongoing communications with several different developers and commercial owners across towns, and he thinks there are some oncoming projects to be named.
But the city ultimately can only help create the space for businesses to come and it is up to the private sector to make the decision if a business is going to locate in Kingsport.
“We have to create the environment,” Alderwoman Betsy Cooper said.
Rose said there are a lot of factors when it comes to trying to court businesses to come to Kingsport.
“In economic development, sometimes we feel like we’re a dating service,” Rose joked.
Rose said it’s his job to continually try to introduce people to other people. For example, he said a developer from Atlanta called Monday to ask if he knew of any restaurants for a potential development within the city. Rose said he told the developer yes and put him in touch with two restaurants.
“Our job is to introduce as many in Kingsport as possible,” he said.
Phillips said he knows there are some plans and there are restaurants looking. But he said there is demand as people stand in line on Friday and Saturday nights waiting to get into restaurants. He also pointed out many people are clamoring for a Red Lobster to come to town.
“There is desperate need,” he said. “It’s not like the demand isn’t there.”
Alderman Darrell Duncan agreed. He said it was nice to hear of some businesses opening across town outside the food industry, but there’s a need for eating establishments in Kingsport.
“We need restaurants,” he said.
