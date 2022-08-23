KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved tax increment financing (TIF) agreements Tuesday night for two developments that could help spur more than $6 million in annual economic impact after they are completed.
“It provides a tremendous shot in the arm for our downtown,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The two projects — Brickyard Park and Centennial Row — are set to begin construction this fall. Brickyard Park will be built near the Miracle Field and Cement Hill, while Centennial Row will be located on Main Street.
City officials said once Brickyard Park is completed, it could generate up to $5.8 million in annual economic impact for the city, while Centennial Park would generate around $480,000 annually.
“This could be a real catalyst for our downtown area,” Mayor Pat Shull said.
The board voted 6-0 to approve both TIF agreements. Alderman Paul Montgomery was absent. The Sullivan County Commission approved the TIFs last week during its regular business meeting.
Brickyard Park is expected to have 204 multi-family homes, 52 duplexes, 70 townhomes and 51 single-family homes. It will also have an event area open to the public, which was one of the reasons city officials said it should qualify for the tax break.
Centennial Row will consist of townhomes, along with a restaurant.
Developers of Brickyard Park expect to put in more than $101 million to develop the area, which is on a brownfield, a tract of land that may contain some pollutants from industrial use. The property was owned by General Shale for more than 90 years until the plant closed about 10 years ago.
The city acquired the property and municipal leaders decided the best option would be to try to find a developer in order to help with Kingsport’s housing crunch, while also providing more homes within the downtown footprint.
Due to environmental regulations because the site is a brownfield, no dirt or rock can be removed, so the developers will be repurposing the land, city officials said.
Both locations will have the tax break for 25 years.
For Brickyard Park, once the property is built out, which could be within the next eight to 10 years, the city will receive $115,000 in property taxes annually and the county would receive about $126,749, city records show. That number will grow once the TIF has matured after 25 years.
Centennial Row, located at the former Citizens Supply warehouse, will generate an estimated $31,000 in city taxes and $36,000 in county taxes.
“We have a desire to see feet on the street in our downtown,” McCartt said. “We have a desire to see people move into our downtown.”