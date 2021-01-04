KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen wrapped up 2020 with votes on a variety of measures affecting the city and its citizens, including two dealing with Brickyard Park, a materials agreement with a potential housing developer, and approval of a joint legislative policy for the Tri-Cities.
Due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the BMA has canceled its Monday work session and Tuesday regular business meeting. And, with MLK Day taking place on Jan. 18, the BMA rescheduled that day’s work session to the following day.
In summary, the BMA will next meet on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. for a work session and then at 7 p.m. in regular session.
As for the December meeting, here’s what the BMA voted on:
• The 2021 Tri-Cities Joint Legislative Policy. For years now, Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City have crafted and approved a joint policy document for our local state legislators to express where the Tri-Cities stands on certain issues and topics.
The policy includes stands on education, annexation, taxes, public safety and transportation. New to the policy this year was the support of residential development incentives.
However, Johnson City leaders voiced opposition to such a stance.
Kingsport Alderwoman Jennifer Adler cast the lone “no” vote against the Tri-Cities Joint Legislative Policy, saying she has concerns about the continued expansion of power and authority of industrial development boards.
In last year’s state legislative session, a bill would have given IDBs in certain counties the ability to promote the development of single-family housing, regardless of the target market for such housing.
“At this point, I have concerns,” Alder said. “IDBs are unelected individuals, and I think incentives should be something we look at very carefully and should be carried out with the highest level of transparency.”
• A materials agreement with The Integrity Building Group for the creation of 38 lots at the proposed Miller Parke Phase One development. Kingsport’s materials agreement has been in place for more than a decade and essentially calls for the city to purchase the water and sewer infrastructure materials, which the developer installs at their cost.
• Rezoning 43 acres of city-owned property adjacent to Brickyard Park from M-2 (general manufacturing) to PD (planned development district). According to city documents, the rezoning is to help with the development of the residential and green space portions of the property.
• An agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the railroad tracks at Brickyard Park. The agreement is necessary to move forward with the design phase of the project. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $3.5 million.