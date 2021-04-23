KINGSPORT — Economic development means many things to many people.
To some, it could be the recruitment of a major industry, bringing in hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of investment. Others might see improving schools, adding amenities and enhancing people’s quality of life as economic development efforts.
It’s a rather nebulous term with various definitions, and yet all could yield financial fruits for any community.
In the third of a five-part series, the Times-News asked the candidates running in the upcoming Board of Mayor and Aldermen election their thoughts on economic development and the types of incentives the city should utilize.
SARA BUCHANAN
"The economic situation is complex and requires the city to support interventions on different levels — tailored for different businesses — to help them thrive. I think that economic development needs to be tiered with goals for different types of firms; from small businesses to large industries. At the same time, supporting local businesses to transition to the new economy (through helping businesses acquire e-commerce software and marketing training) is important.
"I would support city grants, programs or tax incentives for businesses in economically disadvantaged areas (like Lynn Garden and downtown) to spur investment and draw customers to these areas. Key will be outreach to industries and retail firms to showcase the benefits of locating to our city. All economic development initiatives must be linked to workforce development and training initiatives."
JOE CARR
"The growing push for regionalism represents a unique opportunity to rekindle Kingsport by reasserting ourselves as the leading city in our area. The only way to make sure Kingsport gets the best deals going forward is by ensuring we have a seat at the table.
"Right now we have more people wanting to move here than there are houses available, so we should speed up the development of new mid-range housing however possible.
"As for tax breaks, the bottom line is that they must only be used if they provide a good return on investment for our community. I would rather give tax breaks to regular people than big corporations. In particular, we could give Lynn Garden, Riverview, and downtown facade grants, or tax credits, to help spruce up and revitalize those areas.
"The best way to rekindle Kingsport and attract new businesses to this area is to stop stupid spending on non-essentials, catch up on our road paving with a large, one-time investment, handle homelessness, and fully fund our first responders. If we have a well-prepared workforce and a growing, modern housing stock, Kingsport will be well-positioned for smart growth that complements our community’s unique identity and pioneering spirit."
WESLEY COMBS
"I think Kingsport should embrace the regional initiative for economic development. The cities should not be attempting to shuffle businesses back and forth between them. This brings no net new opportunities and variety to the region. To do this the regional plan will have to be very transparent to all the citizens in the region.
"I think Kingsport’s recent round of incentives with Eastman and Domtar have shown the region that we are serious about economic development and are supportive of the future circular economy (recycling-related initiatives). I think in the short term Kingsport needs to promote our downtown and small businesses. Small businesses can move at a rapid pace (much faster than large institutions) and find their niche to fill the demand that our citizens are looking for as we exit the pandemic."
BETSY COOPER
"Economic development is two-fold: where you live and where you work. Kingsport has made progress in both areas in the past few months with much-needed investment in new housing developments and in two of our local industries re-investing in Kingsport.
"Retaining current businesses and attracting new business has become very competitive, so the use of incentives like PILOT and TIF have often become necessary. Each incentive request should be carefully evaluated based on need, effect on local business, return on investment, jobs, and the expected impact on our local economy. I will continue to evaluate every proposal with an eye on return of investment and the economic return to the citizens of Kingsport."
COLETTE GEORGE
"We are living in a hugely competitive environment. For every potential or expansion of existing business, Kingsport has dozens of other cities, counties, states, and countries competing for those jobs. I pledge to thoroughly vet all situations to provide economic growth while still being a good steward of taxpayers' money. We must provide opportunities for both new and existing businesses to grow and expand in Kingsport."
BOB HARSHBARGER
"I believe we should continue to recruit businesses as well as enhance our small business development centers. I want to create a positive business climate, expand our worker training assistance and provide high-quality public services and amenities within our budget.
"I support the recent incentives provided to Eastman and Domtar. This is a prime example of business development. We need to continue to support those businesses that are already invested in our community, already paying taxes, and already employing our family, friends, and neighbors. With that said, the BMA should be very selective to whom, how much, and what must be done, in order for a company to get those incentives.
"I also support efforts to increase available housing in the mid-range price point. I believe residential development is a form of economic development."
MICHAEL LATHROP
"It is important that Kingsport is prepared to adapt to the way people live, shop, and work as the world continues to change. We must accommodate these changes to thrive in the future. We have a tremendous ecosystem of various facilities which each offer unique and valuable services to entrepreneurs, remote workers, and emerging start-up companies. I feel we, as a city, have been lacking in leveraging these resources to their full potential.
"We have already made the investment in these areas. It’s time to unite these agencies towards working together in attracting and supporting new, progressive businesses to the city and ensuring that we maximize return on these investments with a shared focus.
"Kingsport also has a unique opportunity to take advantage of the continuing changes in many aspects of the retail sector. We are located in what is the geographic center of the eastern United States, at the intersection of two interstate highways, and have an airport in close proximity. It’s prudent to look at attracting future growth efforts in this regard while also redoubling our efforts supporting our existing merchants."
PAUL MONTGOMERY
"A strong education system and a trained workforce are key in attracting and retaining new businesses; therefore, Kingsport should build upon its strengths — education and manufacturing. This city has done well with its public schools, and the Academic Village is a great asset. Leveraging our schools and higher education in downtown Kingsport is important. Also, I support the traditional job-creating initiatives already in place with KOSBE, Holston Business Incubator, and KEDB’s grant program. We need to further diversify our economic base by continuing to identify, nurture, and support entrepreneurs and small business investors. I do not believe incentives should be provided in every situation, but if a compelling case is presented, I would certainly be supportive."
J.S. MOORE
"Kingsport needs to focus on creating diverse revenue streams that are less reliant on revenue from property taxes or other fees and taxes that solely impact property owners. Also, Kingsport needs to repeal the garbage tax. Although taxes are woven into the very fabric of our revenue system, the sound of the word 'taxes' results in anxiety. Alternative sources of revenue should certainly be explored.
"Personally, I would favor legalized and taxed recreational marijuana. This will generate taxable cash while weeding out the drug trade. Historically, alcohol has caused exponentially more deaths than marijuana will ever come close to. And Kingsport is very liberal with their alcohol stance as evidenced in the spike in downtown establishments serving alcohol. Add a 10-cent tax to any drink served and see how quickly the budget gets balanced. Explore a Real Estate Transfer Tax to generate revenue. Other revenue streams should come from the reversal of tax subsidies and privatization of city land. We have been giving away tax money and our public financial growth to individuals who do not need financial assistance. That would be a tremendous start."
GERALD SENSABAUGH
"It is very important that we keep taxes and cost of living low, it’s what makes our region attractive. I met with a city leader and he shared with me a shocking statistic. He told me that Kingsport and many other neighboring areas have more people dying than being born. This tells me that our youth grow up and start families elsewhere. Many kids don’t go to college so we need kids graduating high school with trade certificates.
"We need to provide a system where they are immediately able to hit the local workforce. Entrepreneurship programs would be great to help boost small businesses. Unfortunately, when it comes to “big box retail,” Bristol and Johnson City are far more attractive but we can still grow in other ways. Being open to diversifying is key and could attract good businesses. We also need to invest in people that really care about these kids and their futures. Education is where it all starts."
PAT SHULL
"Our city government has an economic development director that works for the city manager. We place great emphasis on both recruiting new retail businesses and working cooperatively to keep existing businesses here. The city also partners with NETWORKS, the Sullivan County economic development organization. Further, I am working with other area leaders to develop regional approaches to this issue that will give us greater reach into the outside business world.
"We will always consider the appropriateness of granting tax incentives to a business based on the merits of the situation. Our recent arrangements with Eastman and DOMTAR were sound and clearly benefit the community. However, as mayor, I will insist that we not disadvantage existing businesses by being overly generous with potential new competitors in the same type of business. Ultimately, our citizen consumers are the 'deciders’ regarding what kinds of retail businesses will prosper.
"If we continue to focus on good government — reliable roads and infrastructure, outstanding schools, a world-class workforce, and growing our housing stock — 'economic development' will happen organically because Kingsport is such an obviously wonderful place to be, something newcomers tell me all the time."
BRIAN WOLIVER
"Kingsport’s approach on economic development needs to be diverse. We must assure our already existing small businesses that we are there for them. Especially when they are in need. Kingsport can continue to push 'shop local' to further assist driving customers into our small businesses.
"Another way is to really promote entrepreneurship. We have an amazing community with a low cost of living and low taxes. Kingsport is a great area to open a business. We are a mid-sized city with a small-town atmosphere. An incentive we can offer is a first-time new business grant. With what Kingsport already has to offer and throw in a grant, we can put ourselves high on many people’s list."