KINGSPORT — On any given day of the week, thousands of people drive into the city limits of Kingsport, go to work, and then at the end of the day go home to another city, county or even state.
For years, city leaders worked hard at getting Kingsport to the magical population number of 50,000, and in recent times shifted their thoughts about the people who choose to live elsewhere but work within the Model City.
In the fourth of a five-part series, the Times-News asked the candidates running in the Board of Mayor and Aldermen election their thoughts on how to attract people to live in Kingsport.
SARA BUCHANAN
"We need to focus on the citizens of Kingsport who live here before worrying about pulling in people from the outside. As alderman, I will listen to the needs of the people and be responsive. While campaigning, I am hearing Kingsport residents are concerned about the loss of retail stores, increasing crime, homelessness, lack of activities for young people, and uncertainty about how city decisions are made. We need to reorient ourselves to our community values. Once we address these issues, we will not have to worry about drawing in people from the outside because they will be eager to be part of Kingsport."
JOE CARR
"Clean, safe streets will make us look better to our neighbors and feel better about ourselves as a city, and as everybody knows, confidence is attractive. First, we need a large, one-time investment to catch up to where we should be with our roads. The repaving budget has doubled, but we’re still too far behind.
"We’ve got to handle homelessness too. As an alderman, I will help bring churches and charities together to give a hand up to those who truly need it, not a taxpayer-funded handout for those refusing help. Whatever we do, we must not become a magnet for homelessness. Sometimes tough love is called for. Further, we must not 'defund the police' as extremist activists are proposing just next door in Johnson City. Red and yellow, black and white, public safety is a right.
"Kingsport must also resume our natural leadership role in working together as a region for economic development. Finally, we will draw in more people with an innovative and entrepreneurial economy. So let’s invest more in teachers and students, not just shiny buildings. Vocational education will be the key to keeping our kids here in a globally competitive workforce."
WESLEY COMBS
"It’s a great problem to have that 20,000 people enter our town daily and we just need to figure out how to get them to spend more time and money here. Our retailers hopefully can respond by creating an atmosphere that entices these potential patrons to spend more time in Kingsport. The city of Kingsport needs to be supportive of our retailers. It’s important that while those people are in Kingsport they are consuming products and services from our businesses and eating in our restaurants, etc.
"The work from home option has exploded recently due to the pandemic and I think will continue to be an option for many individuals. Kingsport needs to ensure it’s a great place to live, work, and play for people outside of our region who are exploring other locations. Kingsport needs to be preparing our city for modernization so we will have all the benefits and convenience of a large city without being crammed together, etc. This will make us an attractive place to live and socialize and will entice people to consider a move to Kingsport while retaining their employment elsewhere."
BETSY COOPER
"We need to demonstrate that Kingsport is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Kingsport has many wonderful and unique amenities. We have one of the best school systems in Tennessee, extraordinary police and fire departments, a beautiful greenbelt that runs beside the Holston River, Bays Mountain Park, Warriors’ Path State Park, a first class aquatic center, a low cost of living, a beautiful carousel inspired by one local man’s dream, a great farmers market, and a strong sense of community pride, just to name a few.
"We must advertise and market who we are to attract and retain people to Kingsport. The availability of affordable housing is an obstacle in the current housing market in Kingsport but with the proposed new housing developments, the increasing number of available, new single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments this will dramatically improve moving forward."
COLETTE GEORGE
"Kingsport needs more available housing. We must continue to focus on and provide outstanding quality of life and superior educational opportunities. However, we must have housing available for people to purchase."
BOB HARSHBARGER
"I support efforts to increase available housing in the mid-range price point. I believe residential development is a form of economic development. We should let the market take care of this. One of the ways we can help developers is to make it easier for them to develop. I am for less government. We should look at city codes and see if we are a city that developers can work with or if we are a city that makes it hard on developers.
"People are more likely to spend their hard-earned money in the communities they live in. Those individuals that can afford a mid-range home are more likely to have disposable income and as a result, are more likely to invest in these communities. I believe mid-range housing will both attract and retain retail businesses."
MICHAEL LATHROP
"All too often, municipal governments tend to act in such a way that they seem to forget a resident is in many ways similar to a customer of a business; they choose to 'spend' at a business because it suits their needs and provides the value they expect; when those needs are not met they will take their business elsewhere.
"We need to focus on 'customer retention' — by being a better city for our current residents. This type of mindset and acting accordingly would attract non-residents to choose Kingsport. Through providing the things that our 'customers' demand in their quality of life with improved infrastructure, public safety, great schools, etc. The city needs to make the changes needed to make current residents much more satisfied customers."
PAUL MONTGOMERY
"To attract more residents, Kingsport should continue addressing the housing situation to have more affordable homes for the middle-class family. Kingsport needs to have balanced demographics. We need housing choices for all economic groups. If we are out-of-balance, then it makes sense to attempt to address the issue."
J.S. MOORE
"Improve what we have, pave the roads, and promote our awesome school system, get rid of useless elected officials. Everyone on the board needs to go. They've proven to make the wrong decisions time and again."
GERALD SENSABAUGH
"We simply need to provide more family/kid entertainment and nightlife for adults."
PAT SHULL
"I agree that since our death rate exceeds our birth rate, we should be actively recruiting new citizens, and the Move to Kingsport effort headed by Jeff Fleming has been remarkably successful in doing exactly that. However, the flow of people living in one of the Tri-Cities area communities and working in another is essentially a 'wash.'
"In other words, Kingsport citizens also work in other communities. I believe we should maintain our focus on providing 'good government' including world-class schools, a business-friendly environment, high-quality amenities (aquatic center, Bays Mtn, etc), superb infrastructure, solid financial management, and a low cost of living.
"We are continuing to grow, and I believe that the recent census results will validate this. When governments get too ambitious, they can get in the way of entrepreneurship and innovation while neglecting the basics. The vision of 'good government' is low but sturdy and provides the essential soil conditions for sustained, smart growth."
BRIAN WOLIVER
"In order to get people to move here we must appeal to them. We have to offer more retail shopping and family-oriented attractions. With that being said, there needs to be a continued effort in building residential housing and not just in one price range. We need to appeal to all demographics. We have a beautiful city and amazing citizens. Problems that I continue to hear is listed above. We must promote entrepreneurship and continue our efforts in recruiting businesses to this area."