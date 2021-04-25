Fifth in a five-part series
KINGSPORT — In recent years, city and elected leaders have discussed the possibility of creating a “magnet” project for downtown and at one point considered a large, multipurpose facility for Brickyard Park.
The idea being that such a project would spur new retail, restaurant and housing developments, while also attracting people from across the region.
In the last of a five-part series, the Times News asked the candidates running in the Board of Mayor and Aldermen election their thoughts on a magnet project and if Kingsport should continue to pursue the idea for the downtown area.
SARA BUCHANAN
“Kingsport should pursue a project that serves more than just the purpose of being a ‘magnet.’ As alderman, I will support bringing programs that promote education and workforce development but that will also offer unique training currently unavailable in the area. For example, magnet and ‘school within a school’ programs can offer our students improved STEM, language or performing arts education while attracting and retaining young families.
“If Kingsport were to use its strong history of music education to start a conservatory school, this effort would generate good-paying jobs and help our region promote our musical heritage. When I am alderman, ‘magnet’ projects will help current city residents first with the added benefit of growing Kingsport.”
JOE CARR
“In order to rekindle Kingsport, we need to keep our best and brightest here, and as a young professional in the field of real estate, I understand that as well as anyone. The best magnet we have at our disposal is retooling our already-phenomenal school system to have an increased emphasis on vocational training in order to provide prospective employers with a globally competitive workforce right here in Kingsport. The phrase, ‘work smarter, not harder,’ applies to our tax dollars as well.
“Government officials love to sit around and come up with ways to spend other peoples’ money on big shiny objects, but we can grow our city without spending gobs of cash on sidewalks to Neverland, moving power lines across the street, $20 million baseball stadiums, and gaudy public art.
“Keep our kids in Kingsport, catch up on road paving with a large, one-time investment, get the homeless oﬀ the streets, fully fund our ﬁrst responders, work with builders to clear red tape and accelerate housing development, and bring back recycling to Keep Kingsport Beautiful. That’s how you Rekindle Kingsport, not with expensive daydreams from central planning bureaucrats.”
WESLEY COMBS
“I’d like to see Cement Hill turned into a large but well-done mountain bike park and amphitheater paired with the Main Street development project. I understand the Cement Hill land is not well-suited for most types of development and it could be designed in a way that complements existing mountain bike trails and facilities at Bays Mountain (rather than competing for the same patrons).
“Several cities have undertaken similar projects and had great results. What is unique about Kingsport compared to other nearby cities with these parks is the close proximity that Cement Hill has to our local downtown area. This would be an attraction to drive-in adventure tourism, promote healthy activities and help spur the need for more downtown service-oriented businesses, etc. This could be a relatively low-cost magnet project that promotes social engagement and healthy activities.”
BETSY COOPER
“I believe that a vibrate downtown is the heart of a community and reflects the pride and vitality of the community. I am excited about 2021 and some of the things that will be happening in our downtown area. The Main Street project, slated to start this spring, involves vastly improving the streetscape, as well as repairing failing roadway sections, repaving, updating curbs and sidewalks, and ensuring ADA compliance.
“The Brickyard Park will see some new amenities coming soon such as a pump track and skate park. Plans for a walking/bike trail are also in the planning stage. Some of the projects that were planned in 2020 were put on pause, so I believe 2021 will be an exciting year for downtown Kingsport.”
COLETTE GEORGE
“We need more housing opportunities in Kingsport including in the downtown area. There are many individuals and families wanting to move to Kingsport who are unable to find housing in all price ranges. The results of attracting new families to live in Kingsport is that they will invest in our community and support our local businesses including those businesses located downtown.”
BOB HARSHBARGER
“A healthy downtown is key to a strong community. There is more than one way to revitalize the area. One option is residential development in and around downtown Kingsport. The critical massing of people would attract amenities that lure businesses and jobs for downtown residents, shoppers and tourists. Another option is to expand our Higher Education Center. As service jobs replace industrial jobs, encouraging the expansion of tech ventures and health-care facilities may also be a viable option. With all that being said, we shouldn’t force prospective developers and business owners to an area that fits our needs but allow them to develop in locations where they have the best opportunity to grow in Kingsport.”
MICHAEL LATHROP
“I believe we need to carefully consider each opportunity that comes along on a case-by-case basis; evaluate the probable risks and cost/benefit factors, seek the input of the taxpayers of those findings and make sound investments if and when the situation warrants. With so much uncertainty of the effects of potential inflation, expiring moratoriums on eviction, and mortgage forbearance still to play out, it seems more than prudent to lean towards conservative side financially magnet projects at this time.
“Without question investments in quality of life is an important factor in the future growth of our hometown, yet more than ever we have (hopefully) learned a lesson about the necessity to be prepared for the unexpected. The future financial viability of the city demands we weigh the long-term effects and risks honestly and make decisions according to what is best for the people well beyond the terms of our elected officials.”
PAUL MONTGOMERY
“Kingsport needs to nurture and encourage its current downtown businesses so that they thrive and grow. The best ‘magnet’ is to have downtown businesses operate in a healthy business environment; that will attract others to downtown. The Brickyard Park does have the potential for generating enthusiasm for downtown while incrementally providing space for expansion. I am hopeful the expansion would be accretive. Often, we get caught up in moving business from one location to another (zero-sum game), which does not necessarily expand the city’s revenue base.
“One project I believe would increase traffic to the downtown area is the restoration and development of the State Theater into an entertainment complex. Expanded entertainment options will draw more people to visit, dine, and frequent other businesses.”
J.S. MOORE
“Personally, I like the size of Kingsport. I don’t see why we need to grow and grow to be successful. I think we need to invest in existing small business, infrastructure, and modernize the city with free Wi-Fi and fiber-optics, bury the power lines and beautify the city. If we support and invest in what we already have then the value of homes will increase, and of course, with that the city will be more attractive to those wishing to move here.”
GERALD SENSABAUGH
“I created a social media post about this location and many expressed that they would like to see affordable housing in the $125k range. This location already has a miracle field and a park for disabled kids along with a couple baseball fields. If they extend MLK Jr. Drive it would open up to a possibly really nice community. My vision for this is to focus on affordable housing and recreational/fitness needs for our downtown. Imagine if they built a extravagant playground, moved skatepark, mountain bike course, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoor fitness equipment, all surrounded by a walk/jogging trail. This community could be amazing in attracting us all while providing walking distance to shop and eat downtown.”
PAT SHULL
“I ran for office as a fiscal conservative and have followed that approach as mayor. Therefore, I hesitate to commit significant taxpayer funding toward a speculative ‘quick-fix’ project. However, the Brickyard Park development — an initiative spearheaded by the city — and the recent sale of city-owned Main Street property is proving to be a momentum builder for growth, especially considering that the downtown is in a tax-advantaged ‘opportunity zone.’
“I’m willing to consider good ideas, but risking taxpayer dollars and private actors committing private funds are two very different things. If Kingsport continues to focus on good government and doing the basics best, we will become an even more attractive destination for remote workers, entrepreneurs, and active retirees. Less debt, longer vision, better jobs, lead the region.”
BRIAN WOLIVER
“I understand in the past we have discussed a ‘magnet’ project for downtown. I am not opposed to furthering that conversation, but is the time to have it now? I don’t believe now is the time to discuss spending a large amount of money considering we are still in a pandemic. Our city needs to account for every dollar and not continue to have unnecessary projects going on. This conversation would be best had when we get through the storm. We must be conscious of our spending habits right now. This includes re-evaluating some of the already proposed future projects.”