KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to ask that talks between NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub continue after the Sullivan County Commission withdrew its support last month.
“We’re simply asking and hoping that these conversations renew,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The board voted on the resolution Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting as a way to spur talks once more on a regional outlook for economic development. Those talks broke down when the commission voted overwhelmingly last month not to provide any support, financial or otherwise, to NETNHub.
NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership acts as the economic development agency for all of Sullivan County. NETNHub, or “The Hub,” was created last year by business and community leaders as a way to look at economic development regionally within an eight-county footprint.
In Johnson City, the economic development agency that oversees Washington and Carter counties voted to blend its organization in with the Hub. However, proposed talks for a similar type of venture in Sullivan County broke down.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said there had been talks between the two organizations for months.
“It’s been in progress,” he said. “We just have to keep it going.”
The city’s resolution states that Kingsport has been a supporter of NETWORKS since 2005 and currently provides $450,000 annually to the organization, which is 34% of the annual contributions to its budget.
It also states that Kingsport appoints four members to the 13-seat board.
The resolution states that in February 2020, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to diversify economic development efforts, which included such things as medical, technology, entrepreneurism, higher education and ecotourism, while still focusing on traditional economic development projects.
This has led to partnerships in a variety of areas, the resolution states.
“The ever-changing economy has taught us that diversifying our economic development approach is critical towards ensuring we continue to grow as a city, county and region,” the resolution states.
City officials said they are requesting a presentation be made to the BMA about any working relationship between the pair by June 20.