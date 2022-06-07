KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a 12-cent property tax hike Tuesday night, along with higher water and sewer rates.
The property tax increase is expected to help curb drastic employee flight as inflation hits the city, along with other employers paying more.
“We need to stay competitive,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “I can’t stress that enough.”
The board approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget on first reading with the property tax hike.
The tax hike comes to help pay for cost-of-living increases and increasing pay as some city employees leave for higher-paying jobs. City officials stressed that other municipalities are having to take steps as well in increasing pay.
Weeks ago, there were a total of 42 vacancies in the city. McCartt announced Tuesday night that number had grown to 58.
McCartt said the property tax increase would help stop the bleeding, but after that he did not know as inflation continues to trend upward.
“What’s the future look like?” he asked. “It’s unclear.”
Board members also said they did not see any other solution except to raise taxes, even though they didn’t like to do it.
“I don’t see any other way except to do a 12-cent property tax increase,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.
The city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, will be a $92 million operating budget. Combined with money for the school system and other departments, the total city budget is $270 million.
The last time the city raised taxes was in 2014. At that time, it was raised 13 cents.
The new budget will give city employees a 5% cost-of-living adjustment, a step increase and also move them back to the state retirement plan.
The budget also fully funds the school system’s school resource officers as well as two additional positions.
There is also $3 million budgeted for road resurfacing projects next year, records show.
The board also approved 7-0 raising fees on sewer and water. Those fees were necessary to address aging infrastructure, city officials said, and to simplify the process.
The board approved a 7.5% increase on the water bill and a 13.5% increase on sewer. Those rates would then drop in subsequent years as city officials look to try and build up the sewer and water rainy day funds.
The board will have to approve the ordinances once more during a second reading in two weeks during its next regularly scheduled business meeting on June 21.