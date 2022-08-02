KINGSPORT — Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
“It alleviates a lot of confusion in the grocery stores,” Kingsport Deputy Manager Ryan McReynolds said.
Alderman Paul Montgomery voted against the measure.
Previously, beer could be sold at noon on Sundays, while wine was sold at 10 a.m.
City officials had said the differences between wine and beer sales were confusing to customers and store associates.
The reason for the discrepancy was that Kingsport voted in 2001 to allow beer sales at noon.
Since then, the state voted to allow wine sales in grocery stores and the law set the starting time for those sales at 10 a.m.
The city, however, had never changed its laws concerning alcohol sales, leading to two separate policies.
The BMA approved 5-1 on first reading an ordinance two weeks ago that would change the law. Montgomery cast the sole no vote while Alderman James Phillips was absent.
The board also approved a resolution during the same time that allows the city to opt into the state law.
The Kingsport Beverage Board voted during its July 5 meeting to allow beer sales to start earlier and sent its recommendation to the BMA.
Other cities and counties have similar laws, Kingsport officials said.
