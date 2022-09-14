KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but municipal officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed, so any other bidders will know what the city bid.
“It’ll be apparent to whomever is bidding,” he said.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting authorizing the Kingsport Economic Development Board on behalf of the city to bid for the school.
The resolution authorized the board to spend up to $2.25 million to acquire the property.
The city took the action after the Sullivan County Board of Education voted in August to put the property out to bid, as is. The school board has set a minimum bid of $2 million.
Another potential bidder for the property could also be Lakeway Christian Schools, which operates Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
City officials said they want the school because it lies within a high-growth area. Kingsport leaders have talked about acquiring the property as far back as 2013.
“It has been discussed quite some time,” McCartt said. “Not just the last 12 months.”
Since the 1980s, there have been numerous annexations in the Colonial Heights area, and Kingsport education officials have targeted the property as a potential site for a city school.
The building and the grounds lie within the city limits.
McCartt told the board Tuesday night that the way the bid has been structured, the highest bidder won't necessarily win. The Sullivan County BOE will make the ultimate decision.
Alderman Paul Montgomery asked if there’s any indication that the city could get a favored position.
“They have not indicated that,” McCartt said.
“It would seem if we are citizens of Sullivan County that would be a favored position for us, don’t you think?” Montgomery asked.
“I agree,” McCartt replied. “I agree.”
McCartt said the city has had ongoing talks with county school officials and those talks would continue.
“There is not a school site, a city school site, within that district,” McCartt said.