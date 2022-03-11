KINGSPORT — Kingsport will begin its annual spring cleanup service for residents on March 21, city officials said on Thursday. The event will last until March 25.
During this week, residents can place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge.
A list of items the city will pick up, along with items the city will not pick up during cleanup week, includes:
Appliances, tires (only four per household and off the rim), furniture, small amount of building materials (drywall, carpet, scrap lumber), yard debris, mattresses, bagged grass, bagged or loose leaves, brush and general junk.
The city will not pick up paint, liquids, hazardous material, propane tanks, tires on rims, contractor-generated building materials and contractor-generated tree debris
During cleanup week, city residents will receive one garbage pickup plus added boxes or bags beside the cart. Yard waste/brush pickup will remain on its regular, bi-weekly pickup schedule. Loose leaves will also be collected during the week, starting on the west end of town and continuing until every city street has been serviced once.
While the spring cleanup service is free for residents, the city will still charge for contractor-generated waste and tree debris during this time, the city press release said.
Computer items, such as monitors, keyboards and hard drives, can be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station on Brookside Drive.
During last year’s cleanup event, crews collected 545 tons of garbage and 251 tons of trash.