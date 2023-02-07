KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes.
The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
Overall, the auditors found no major problems with the internal controls of the city’s overall financial health.
“Brown, Edwards & Company L.L.P., a firm of licensed certified public accountants, has issued an unmodified (clean) opinion on the City of Kingsport’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022,” a letter to the Kingsport mayor and Board of Mayor and Aldermen stated.
But it did find one discrepancy.
City officials told the auditor that the Procurement Department discovered a school employee using the city’s Amazon account under the city’s Tax Exempt ID in early December 2021.
The employee had used a personal credit card for the transactions but had used the account on numerous occasions.
A few other employees had also been found to have used the city’s account, but each had used it “one or two times,” the audit stated.
City officials stated they then took action.
“The main offender was moved to another department with less internal control risk, and the other employees have been warned this practice was unacceptable,” the city responded in the audit.
City officials said they worked with Amazon to make sure city credit cards and addresses were the only forms of payment and locations allowed.
City finance officials presented the BMA a copy of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report last month during a board meeting.
The audit looked at all city government, including schools, utilities and economic development.
The report reviewed the last fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
A press release from the city noted these highlights within the audit:
A rainy-day fund of $24.5 million, the highest level ever. Kingsport aims to keep 15% to 20% of its total fund balance in reserves. Currently, Kingsport sits at 27%.
Kingsport collected nearly $61 million in property taxes (up from $60.6 million in 2021) and $46.5 million in sales tax (up from $41 million in 2021).
Kingsport made $12.9 million in general fund debt service payments. Kingsport’s governmental fund debt stood at $114 million in fiscal year 2022.
Moody’s Investor Service and Standard and Poor reaffirmed their Aa2 and AA ratings for the city, respectively.
For the 24th year, Kingsport finances received a clean opinion, the highest opinion offered, and for the 22nd straight year the city’s 2021 ACFR received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.