BLOUNTVILLE — The city of Kingsport is now asking Sullivan County to fund an additional $3 million for renovations to the Kingsport Justice Center as costs from inflation and supplies continue to rise.
Ryan McReynolds, deputy director for the city of Kingsport, presented the proposal to the building committee of the Sullivan County Commission on Wednesday, saying he knew the county approved $2.6 million a year ago for the project. But the costs have since gone up.
“We could deliver it with what you all committed,” he said. “I don’t think anyone would be happy. At all.”
McReynolds said the estimated cost of the renovations has shot up from $15 million to $18 million. With the rising costs, he said the city is asking for the county to fund $5.6 million for close to a 70/30 split.
The city has approved issuing a bond for the project, along with money for renovations to the Buck Van Huss Dome and the Kingsport Public Library. The city is expected to receive and approve the bond money in mid-September.
He said Kingsport hopes to bid out the project in January but will wait until Sullivan County can issue its own bonds for the payment.
The county approved $2.6 million for the justice center project last year. Any new funding will now have to go before the Sullivan County Commission to be approved.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the county has always been good partners with the city and will continue to work with the city on the project. He said there have already been promises made for funding.
“The word of Sullivan County has always been great…” he said. “Sullivan County has not held up this project.”
A big portion of the new improvements will be toward security and the atrium at the front of the building. The plan is to build a new entrance for employees to come in and out of the building, along with a separate elevator.
The plan also calls for having enough new space for all current county offices in the old Kingsport City Hall building to move to the newly renovated center. New courtrooms will also be built and the old courtrooms will be updated.
The key is that, once built, the renovated justice center will be safer and more efficient, McReynolds said.
Sullivan County Judge Ray Conkin, who attended the meeting, was asked if the renovations would speed up the court process. He said it may affect the process minimally.
He said the largest concern for the building, which was built in 1989, is safety. He said there are upgrades that are a necessity.
“It’s a lot of money, no doubt” Conkin said. “If we don’t do something now and we make these upgrades down the road, it will be a bigger number.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.