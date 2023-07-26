BARRE, Vt. — Have emergency food distribution skills, will travel.

Ryan Salyer

Kingsport area native and resident Ryan Salyer stands in front of an emergency disaster response food trailer, like ones used in Vermont this week by Baptist disaster response organizations.

That could be the resume in a nutshell for a Kingsport area native who’s an old hand at helping feed people in disaster areas. And he is at it again, this time in flood-ravaged Vermont.

