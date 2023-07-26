BARRE, Vt. — Have emergency food distribution skills, will travel.
That could be the resume in a nutshell for a Kingsport area native who’s an old hand at helping feed people in disaster areas. And his is at it again, this time in flood-ravaged Vermont.
“I have been deployed with Virginia Baptist Disaster Response to Barre, Vermont, for the historic catastrophic flooding,” Ryan Salyer of Kingsport said in a Monday afternoon email after leaving Kingsport Sunday and arriving in the Green Mountain State that night.
“I am doing mass feeding. Right now we’re doing 500 meals a day,” Salyer wrote. “Lots of damage here in Barre and Rutland.”
Interviewed by phone on Tuesday, Salyer said he left Grundy, Virginia, 4 a.m. and arrived in Rutland 17 hours later, going another 60 miles away to Barre, which he said was flooded worse that Rutland, the next morning.
“I drove it straight through, 17 hours. I’ll never do that again,” Salyer said.
With 34 years of experience in feeding folks after a disaster strikes, Salyer works full-time in disaster relief and mass feeding at disaster sites. He works through various Baptist disaster relief organizations based throughout the Southeast.
He said the Vermont flooding is worse that what hit Grundy last year, where he helped the community where he goes to church recover from flooding.
“It covers the state of Vermont,” Salyer said of 11.5 inches of rain that fell in 24 hours, washing away roads and flooding houses and parking lots with water and debris. He said things are better this week than last week as recovery effort begin to focus on cleaning out mud and debris from homes.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army deliver much of the food prepared by Salyer and his disaster relief colleagues, he said. The relief also includes on-site showers and meals for those who make it to the disaster response centers.
As the water continues to subside, he said the Baptist relief efforts will grow to include helping with cleanup.
FOOD IS THE FOCUS
The groups specialize in providing meals and training volunteers to help do the same, which is right up Salyer’s alley.
“We feed several sites plus we feed volunteers,” Salyer said Tuesday, adding that he will be in Vermont at least through the weekend but maybe longer.
In Vermont he acting as a “Blue Hat” or paid responder through the West Virginia Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, although the trailer from an he uses is based at Grundy Baptist Church, where he is a member.
However, he also can acts as a Blue Hat through the Virginia Baptist Disaster Response and may switch to that group in days to come. In addition, he is a Yellow Hat or volunteer with the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief and North Carolina Baptists on Mission relief groups.
HE’S A BLOOMINGDALE NATIVE
Salyer was born and raised in Sullivan County’s Bloomingdale community just outside Kingsport, and he worked in catering for nearly 18 years. His passion for disaster relief began in 1989 with his first deployment to Charleston, South Carolina, after Hurricane Hugo.
Most recently, in October of 2022 he helped feed victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and earlier in July of that year helped feed flood victims in the Grundy area of Buchanan County in Southwest Virginia.
Since 1989, he has since traveled with many Baptist disaster relief programs, training volunteers in mass feeding units for natural disasters.
He catered weddings and parties before getting into emergency response work and aside from occasional chef work, he serves as a Team Leader at the Kitchen of Hope in downtown Kingsport.
“I did catering for a long time, and two years ago started to do disaster relieve full time,” Salyer said by phone Tuesday, adding that the feeding unit he is using can do up to 7,500 meals a day if needed.
He still does limited private chef work along with full-time disaster relief food work. He also plans to start a not-for-profit feeding program providing free meals for the less fortunate.