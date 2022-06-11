KINGSPORT — The World’s Largest Swim Les- son is coming to Kingsport.
City officials have announced that on Thurs- day, June 23, the Kingsport Aquatic Center will be joining the international effort to promote the importance of swim safety.
“Water safety is very important to the KAC,” said program coordinator Madison Gump, “so we’re excited to participate in this global event again this year.”
The event was created by the World Waterpark Association and launched in 2010. Since it started, 332,000 children have participated worldwide on six continents.
The event has set five Guinness World Records, with the last coming in 2014, when more than 36,000 children took part.
Forty-nine countries have participated since the start of the event.
Swimming is a lifesaving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, which is the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for U.S. children ages 1-14. Research shows the risk of drowning can be reduced by 88% if children participate in formal swim lessons between the ages of 1-4.
For the event, the KAC is hosting a free swim lesson for all ages at 2 p.m. on June 23.
You can register at https://bit.ly/wlsl-kac