KINGSPORT — It’s a doggy takeover of the Kingsport Aquatic Center next month.
Registration is now open for the facility’s annual Drool Pawty, now in its eighth year.
The Saturday, Oct. 2, event will allow owners to bring their dogs to the outdoor water park for the final swim of the season before the facility is “winterized” by the center’s staff.
“Dogs get to swim, play and make new puppy friends in the toddler play area for a real dog day afternoon,” according to a news release about the event.
Fresh water bowls, at various heights, will be provided by the Aquatic Center, while the chlorine levels in the water will be lowered so as to not hurt the dogs or dry out their fur.
The slides will not be open for the dogs.
• When is the event? Oct. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.
• What is the cost of admission? $5 per dog. Humans get in free.
All dogs must be up to date on vaccines, and proof of vaccines is required for entry. A dog tag is not sufficient. Owners must bring records or a receipt from a veterinarian.
Admission is limited to two dogs per human and the handler must be 18 years old and bring leashes. No humans will be allowed to swim in the outdoor water park during the event.
While on site, owners should take the health and safety of their fellow participants and staff into consideration and practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently.
For more information, call (423) 343-9758 or visit www.swimkingsport.com.