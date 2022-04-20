They are the watchful eyes on duty. They are the first point of contact for emergencies.
They are an integral part of everyday operations.
They are lifeguards.
“A good lifeguard has to be a good communicator in order to prevent injuries, in and around the water, and be able to communicate clearly with their teammates during rescues,” said Jessie Charlton, aquatics operation coordinator. “It is also important that they have good people skills and the ability to stay calm in emergencies.”
Right now, as summer starts to slowly roll in, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is looking for lifeguards.
When most people think of lifeguarding, they imagine only the emergency rescues, but a good lifeguard is constantly monitoring their surroundings and working to stop emergencies before they happen.
While lifeguarding is a job that requires some specific aptitudes from the start, it is also an opportunity for workers to experience immense growth in their personal skill set. For those who have worked as a lifeguard in the past, the skills that they bring with them from the job have been applicable in many different areas of life.
“Lifeguarding teaches patience, how to be a part of a team, problem solving skills, and responsibility,” said Charlton.
City officials said the KAC is open and operating year-round and is always looking for new lifeguards.
For the summer, they always need more.
The aquatic center offers a flexible working environment with plenty of room to grow and is now hiring at $10 per hour.