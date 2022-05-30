KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center is ready for business.
The water park will shift to its summer schedule Monday(May 30) and will be open every day.
“We’re getting ready to open up full blast,” said Chassy Smiley, KAC assistant manager.
Those summer hours are:
• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Wednesday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
The water park includes two slides, one open and one closed, and a 900-foot lazy river.
The aquatic center, which opened in May 2013, has also opened its lap pool for the second time. The lap pool was constructed in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think more people flock to that than the water park,” Smiley said.
She said the opening of the lap pool was a huge asset for the KAC. Most of the water park pool is a depth of 2 1/2 to 3 feet, she said.
The lap pool, though, has a depth of 4 feet.
Smiley said the lap pool has other benefits, such as the fact it requires fewer lifeguards. It needs only one or two, compared to 18 for the water park.
It can also be heated.
So that means the lap pool can be open earlier in the season and later in the season than the water park.
There’s another benefit: the view.
“It’s got a great view of Bays Mountain,” Smiley said. “You can just sit there and look at the mountains.”
The KAC also offers three indoor pools: the HMG competition pool, the warm water Palmer’s Foundation pool and a play pool.
The competition pool is Olympic-size and measures 50 meters. During the winter months, it is converted into a 25-meter pool.
The warm water pool can be used for exercise classes and water safety lessons throughout the year.
“We teach swim lessons in that year round,” Smiley said.
The indoor play pool also has a slide, which gives guests a chance to come indoors during the winter months.
“It’s kind of fun in the wintertime,” Smiley said.