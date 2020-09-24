KINGSPORT — It’ll literally be a dog day afternoon at the Kingsport Aquatic Center next week.
For the seventh year in a row, the KAC on Oct. 3 will be hosting its annual “Drool Paw-ty,” an event where owners can bring their dogs to swim at the outdoor water park for the final swim of the season before the facility is “winterized” by the staff.
Registration is now open.
Fresh water bowls, at various heights, will be provided by the aquatic center, while the chlorine levels in the water will be lowered as to not hurt the dogs or dry out their fur. Unfortunately, the slides will not be open for the dogs.
When is the event? — Oct. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost of admission? — $5 per dog. Humans get in free.
Rules — All dogs must be up-to-date on current vaccines and proof of vaccines is required for entry. A dog tag is not sufficient. You must bring your records or a receipt from a veterinarian.
Admission is two dogs per human and the handler must be at least 18 years old and have leashes with them. No humans will be allowed to swim in the outdoor water park during the event.
While on site please take the health and safety of your fellow participants and staff into consideration and practice social distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently.