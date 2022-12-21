The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.
“The desire would be by late summer we get this project out to bid and possibly under construction,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The projected overall cost of replacing the dome is expected to be about $20.5 million.
The amendment the board voted on Tuesday included new updates to the dome, which was closed in August after an architectural study found structural concerns.
The new plans include hiring consultants for audio, visual and acoustic designs in order to allow for the dome to be used as a concert venue, surveys of the main entrance, rear parking lot and rear ADA entrance and geotechnical services.
Since the closing of the dome, the Kingsport school system and the city of Kingsport have spent more than $3 million renovating the gym at the former Sullivan North High School, dubbing it the Tribe Athletic Complex.
But renovations continue at the dome, which is expected to open again in 2024. Once renovations begin, the plan is to use steel-reinforced wooden beams to replace the old wooden beams that had been used since the dome opened in 1967, school officials said.
The board also approved 7-0 on its consent agenda a $2.5 million pool improvement project at Dobyns-Bennett High School by Preston Construction Co.
The money will help pay for a replacement of HVAC and the dehumidifying system. The diving board and starter blocks will also be replaced.
Part of the funds for the project will come from COVID-19 relief funds and the rest will come from the D-B renovation project funds, school officials said.