The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted 7-0 Tuesday night to spend an additional $1.26 million on the repair of the Buck Van Huss dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The board voted on amending the original architectural agreement with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton Inc. to include additional work.

