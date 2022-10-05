BMA meeting 10-4

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt, left, and Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull go over agenda items Tuesday night at its regularly scheduled business meeting.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — The Kings- port Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

The resolution, approved during the board’s regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner with Holston Business Development Center, which will take the lead in developing the site.

