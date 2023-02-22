KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to provide $1.1 million in opioid lawsuit money to help fund a regional recovery center.
“It’s related, really, to bringing hope to this area from the drug pandemic,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said before the vote.
The BMA approved the resolution 6-0 with Mayor Pat Shull abstaining. Shull sits on the board of the First Tennessee Development District, which is in charge of overseeing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
The facility is based in Carter County at the old work camp on Roan Mountain, and officials say it should be open by spring. Criminal Court Judges Jim Goodwin of Sullivan County and Stacy Street, who serves Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Carter counties, briefed the BMA about the center last month.
The startup costs are to be $2.8 million with a continuing operational budget of $1.8 million annually.
The center is to treat 200 people referred from the recovery courts of Northeast Tennessee, mostly males, to be housed in the former prison.
The only similar program in the state is operated by the Tennessee Department of Corrections in Morgan County.
The funding from the city for the project comes from two lawsuits filed by governments across the U.S. against pharmaceutical companies in response to the opioid epidemic.
The program is to take 12 to 18 months for completion and is to include evening classes for participants to earn certifications through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Northeast State Community College.
“It gives people a second chance,” Shull said.
In other matters, Kingsport City Schools bus drivers and support staff will get raises after the BMA approved the funding 7-0.
The raises will show up on employees’ checks at the end of March. The increases will reflect a 5% raise. The BMA approved moving $189,000 in the budget to help cover the cost through the rest of the remaining school year.