Ryan McReynolds

McReynolds

KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to provide $1.1 million in opioid lawsuit money to help fund a regional recovery center.

“It’s related, really, to bringing hope to this area from the drug pandemic,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said before the vote.

