KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved the annexation of 70-plus acres where developers want to build 581 residential units on Shipp Springs Road.
But some residents of the neighborhood came with questions concerning an emergency road that will be developed leading into the property.
The BMA approved the annexation, zoning and service agreement for the development on 7-0 votes.
Residents of the nearby Cobblestone neighborhood, however, were concerned about an emergency road to be built on an existing right-of-way that would connect with Cobblestone Court.
“I’m afraid if this road is built, my house will be flooded,” Mary Frances McCray, a resident, said.
Another resident, Lowella Blair, questioned whether heavy construction trucks would be going in and out of the neighborhood using the proposed street.
“Where are the big trucks for construction coming from?” she asked.
However, city officials and planners insisted that the neighborhood would be only minimally affected. City Manager Chris McCartt said Kingsport would conduct a stormwater review of any property that is annexed within city limits. Planning Director Ken Weems said any traffic for construction would be coming in and out of the main entrance on Shipp Springs Road.
The only usage for the secondary road being built to Cobblestone Court would be for fire trucks in absolute emergencies, he said. The entrance to the development on that side will be gated and only the Kingsport Fire Department will have access.
The planned subdivision rests on more than 71 acres. Developers are proposing 281 single-family units and 300 apartment units.
The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission had previously approved the zoning and development of the parcel.
Board members told residents that if there were any disturbances during the construction of the development or after to come back and address the BMA.
“Disruption to your neighborhood is not what we want,” Alderman Darrell Duncan said.