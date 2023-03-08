Shipp Springs annexation

Planning Director Ken Weems speaks to the BMA Tuesday about the annexation of property on Shipps Springs Road where developers want to build 281 single-family units and 300 apartment units.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved the annexation of 70-plus acres where developers want to build 581 residential units on Shipp Springs Road.

But some residents of the neighborhood came with questions concerning an emergency road that will be developed leading into the property.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you