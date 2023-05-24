Wilderness Trail Run

This 1938 Chevrolet Master will be one of the types of antique and classic cars displayed at the Wilderness Trail Run Saturday.

 Contributed photo

The Kingsport Antique & Rod Club will be hosting its 18th annual Wilderness Trail Run this weekend.

The car show will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education downtown. It is across the street from Domtar, 300 West Market Street.

