The Kingsport Antique & Rod Club will be hosting its 18th annual Wilderness Trail Run this weekend.The car show will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education downtown. It is across the street from Domtar, 300 West Market Street. There will be food available on site, as well as awards, dash plaques, door prizes, a poker walk, games and an event T-shirt.There will be a bicycle drawing for children 12 and under.