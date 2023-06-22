KINGSPORT - The city of Kingsport will start collecting blue lid recycling carts from residents in mid-June.
Residents may keep blue totes at no charge to continue collecting recyclables for delivery to recycling convenience centers.
Residents have two options if they currently have a blue lid recycling cart.
1. Request your blue lid cart to be picked up using one of the options below.
Submit your request using the ConnectKingsport app. Click on the “New Request” button, select “no photo”, put in your address for the location, and click “next” in the top right. Then select “Turn in blue lid cart” under the Sanitation tab.
Call Streets & Sanitation at 423-229-9451.
Visit the Information Desk at City Hall (415 Broad Street) or call 423-229-9400.
2. Keep your blue lid cart as a second garbage cart. If you choose to keep your cart, it will be an additional $8/month. Billing for the additional cart will begin in October.
Set up your additional cart using the ConnectKingsport app. Click on the “New Request” button, select “no photo”, put in your address for the location, and click “next” in the top right. Then select “Keep blue lid cart” under the Sanitation tab. You will need two pieces of information for your request through the app – your address and account number. Click here to view example bills of where that information is located.
Residents may also Call Streets & Sanitation at 423-229-9451 to request an additional cart.
Once you have gone through the set up process, city staff will place a sticker on your blue lid cart recognizing it as an additional city garbage cart.
If residents do not pick an option, recycling cart collection from residents will begin in late August. The city will not start charging for carts unless residents have contacted customer service that they’d like to have the additional garbage can. If residents did not contact customer service saying they want the cart as their second garbage cart, the cart will be picked up by city staff.