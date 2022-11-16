featured Kingsport announces holiday garbage collection From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport announced Wednesday holiday garbage routes due to the Thanksgiving.Garbage route changes will be as follows:Thursday garbage will be picked up on FridayFriday garbage will be picked up on SaturdayTrash/Yard Waste route changes will be as follows: Thursday trash/yard waste will be picked up on FridayFriday trash/yard waste will be picked up on SaturdayIn addition to the route changes, the city’s demolition landfill will be closed to the public on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.The landfill will be open on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m, to 11:45 a.m. and will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, Nov. 28.City offices will be closed Nov. 24-25 and will reopen on Nov. 28.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yard Kingsport Highway City Landfill Waste Holiday Garbage Collection Garbage Fridayfriday Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR