KINGSPORT — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) will return to Kingsport City Hall, 415 Broad St., on Wednesday to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., UETHDA officials will be in the lobby of City Hall and in their RV in the City Hall parking lot assisting residents, according to a city press release.
UETHDA received federal COVID grant money to help low-income families pay utility bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
Income limits depend on the number of people in your household. For example, a household of four can earn as much as $50,902 annually and still qualify for assistance.
If you qualify, the LIHWAP grant will pay $250 to your account, even if you owe as little as $10. Some customers receive as much as $5,000.
You will need to bring a copy of at least one Social Security card for someone in the home, a copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application, and proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.
Since August 2022, the LIHWAP program has helped 784 Kingsport customers with bills totaling $361,164. UETHDA has approximately $750,000 in LIHWAP funds remaining for its 8-county service area. The program is scheduled to end Sept. 30, 2023.
If you want to turn in your application or ask for assistance sooner, please go to UETHDA’s office at 301 Louis St. or call them at (423) 246-6180.
If you have a delinquent balance and don’t qualify for federal assistance, you can make a payment arrangement with Customer Service, including paying the balance over a 12-month period to prevent your water from being cut off.
You can call Customer Service at (423) 343-9860 or visit City Hall from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.