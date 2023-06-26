UETHDA

KINGSPORT — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) will return to Kingsport City Hall, 415 Broad St., on Wednesday to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., UETHDA officials will be in the lobby of City Hall and in their RV in the City Hall parking lot assisting residents, according to a city press release.

